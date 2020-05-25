LETTER: Too little, too late

It is all very well for President Cyril Ramaphosa to make announcements and then leave implementation to the various ministers (“President announces move to level 3 from June”, May 24). Unfortunately, the promises of help to the workers of SA, and to the business community, have been far too little and very late.

With much fanfare a special fund was set up by the department of employment & labour to help employees while they did not earn during the lockdown. The disaster to follow was that millions of individuals did not receive any money, or have received the incorrect amounts or got it too late. Businesses have failed, individuals are starving and the government does not want to acknowledge fault.

The department promised payment for May, but the payment portal for this month has not even been opened yet. Over and above this, even once the claim is lodged it will take at least 10 days for payment to be made. In other words, many people went through May with no money whatsoever.

Perhaps the president should consider not only apologising for this reckless behaviour, but also looking into the causes of the failure.

Michael Bagraim, DA MP

Via e-mail

