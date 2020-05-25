Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Realistic survival plans needed

Decisions made in the government and business must be done with agility and purpose to address the economic crisis

25 May 2020 - 15:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night delivered some direction on prioritising our economic recovery in the face on the health crisis.

What is needed now is that every decision made in the government and business must be done with agility and purpose to address the economic crisis while we work to flatten the curve.

The Treasury estimates that up to 7-million more people are at risk of losing their jobs. Findings just released by Nedbank establish that, as predicted, small businesses and their staff are already bearing the economic brunt of the hard lockdown: in the first five weeks nearly 65% had no turnover, more than half had to temporarily reduce staff through paid or unpaid leave, and nearly 30% have retrenched workers.

Across the government and business the cornerstone principles of a truly agile way of working — collaboration, self-organisation and cross-functionality of teams — will be tested. In the midst of a global pandemic an agile approach towards a defined purpose will mean seeing the impact of Covid-19 from the perspective of others, responding with a service that meets them where they are, while adding unique and useful value.

For business this will mean a sharpened focus on core and unique deliverables; for the government this must mean responsible and sustainable regulations that are attuned to our modern, dynamic world to stabilise the economy and meaningfully protect the vulnerable.

While our collective futures remain uncertain, what remains true is that flexible, realistic survival plans in business and government are essential.

Adam Craker
CEO, IQbusiness

