LETTER: Glenda Gray dedicated to saving lives

25 May 2020 - 15:32
Professor Glenda Gray. Picture: GROUND UP/SA MEDICAL RESEARCH COUNCIL
Professor Glenda Gray. Picture: GROUND UP/SA MEDICAL RESEARCH COUNCIL

I have not had the privilege of meeting Medical Research Council (MRC) president Prof Glenda Gray in person, though I hope to one day because I would like to engage a brilliant mind driven by an imperative to save lives, not destroy them; someone whose lifetime of actions seem driven by conviction, not political mindlessness; and a leader whose principles pay no regard to those who rely on power and position to appear of value.

I would like to meet someone who is the antithesis of everyone who now self-righteously claims to care for the people despite spending two decades pushing them into deeper squalor and misery. Gray is not a shame, she is brave enough to reveal our true shame — a nation “led” by self-promotion, not service.

Deon Crafford
Pretoria

21 hours ago

