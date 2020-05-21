LETTER: Wild predictions

It is interesting to note the various figures for job losses (“Up to 2-million jobs could be lost in Gauteng”, May 20).

The Gauteng premier predicts a figure of up to 2-million in the province, but alongside that report you have Business for SA estimating the same figure for the whole country.

Meanwhile, the Treasury has predicted 3-million to 7-million job losses nationwide, and initially the employment & labour ministry predicted 1-million to 2-million job losses. These wild predictions of the effects of the lockdown indicate that the various parts of government are not working together.

It is about time the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) got its act together and kept a regular daily schedule of how many claims have been logged for both emergency funding and normal UIF payments. I know that the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration keeps careful statistics of every claim logged.

These various numbers could simply be added together and used by the government and business community to monitor developments. Unfortunately, this is almost certainly “pie in the sky”, since our government could not organise a piss-up in a brewery.

Michael Bagraim

DA deputy labour & employment minister

