Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Lockdown rules straight out of the Soviet Union

17 May 2020 - 18:50
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The DA’s Dean MacPherson hit the nail on the head when he referred to Ebrahim Patel’s clothing regulations as being reminiscent of the 1980s Soviet Union. So is the shadowy national command council.

All the lockdown regulations are in the same vein. Make them confusing and complicated so the average citizen, fearful of breaking the law, decides the safest course is to do nothing. Making decisions about what is good for us about smoking, drinking and exercise removes individual rights and thus purpose and initiative.  

Perhaps the best example of this new mindset is President Cyril Ramaphosa himself. After the cigarette debacle, he’s no longer in charge but merely part of a grey collective. During his Wednesday “fireside chat”, he desperately tried to be Franklin Roosevelt, but failed miserably.

If he’d given way on cigarettes, exercise and some degree of alcohol sales while making definite statements about getting the nation’s youth back to school, he would have been lauded to the skies. But there were just lifeless grey words without vigour, vision or enthusiasm. In short, it was a public relations fiasco.  

One cannot help wondering whether SAA’s demise is not totally unwelcome to the newly ascendant Marxist cadres. Maybe they see an opportunity to create a state-run monopolistic monstrosity in which ticket prices are fixed by a government committee.

Is it any wonder that Comair took the fifth and rushed into business rescue? Perhaps our new Marxist masters  have a similar dream for the SA economy. Something that must be destroyed before emerging  “pure” and phoenix-like from the ashes … 

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Irrationality threatens our children

Why must every school be deep-cleaned?
Opinion
5 hours ago

LETTER: Government must listen to the people

Starvation will bring about a crisis of governance in SA
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Lockdown violators don’t deserve jail

The government is releasing prisoners, then filling jail cells with people who have broken lockdown rules
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Authorities have a lockdown agenda

Safeguarding our economy from almost total destruction may not be their priority
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Senseless, vague regulations

Many of the lockdown rules make no sense and lend themselves to numerous interpretations.
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Elon Musk, the soothsayer, space colonist and ...
Opinion
2.
Sassa payment queues will be the death of us ...
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Unanimity about a Reserve Bank ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Why the government’s change of heart?
Opinion / Letters
5.
TONY LEON: Too many Covid-19 puzzlements an ...
Opinion

Related Articles

DA wants Ramaphosa to sack Patel after ‘Soviet-era’ clothing rules

National

ALLAN SECCOMBE: Business urges government: please, please just listen

Opinion / Columnists

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Dear minister Patel, when can we wear the matching Mao ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.