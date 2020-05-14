LETTER: Time to probe Wuhan military games mystery illness

Intellectual institutions, researchers, investigative journalists and political analysts are mute when it comes to evidence-based theories to answer the question of where the novel coronavirus originated.

Nations all over the world have implemented various forms of social distancing, lockdown and other protective measures with the objective of containing the spread of the virus. The majority of global citizens have adapted to, and are complying with, the new normal. But the origin of the virus needs to be established to successfully combat the disease, and this can only be achieved if all plausible points of departure are investigated.

Propaganda being the order of the day, what with the Trump administration squarely placing blame on China for allowing the virus to spread, it is not yet clear whether international events that occurred in late 2019 are intentionally being overlooked. One such event was the 2019 Military World Games, which were held in Wuhan between October 18 and 27 and attended by more than 9,000 athletes from 110 countries.

Pockets of returning athletes (mainly European and American) fell ill after the games, and the few athletes (mainly French nationals) who shared their experiences indicated that they displayed symptoms identical to Covid-19. They were mostly diagnosed with malaria or the flu.

Now that the world is fully aware of Covid-19 and its devastating impact, it is time for the World Health Organisation and all key stakeholders to seriously explore the cases of the mystery illness that affected clusters of athletes who attended the military games.

Political campaigns aside, this pandemic is real and its impact on the sociopolitical stability of the globe could be lethal.

Sipho Dube

Bedfordview

