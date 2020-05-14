Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ministers need to roll up sleeves

Cabinet members must develop solutions to get their sectors back on track

14 May 2020 - 15:13
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane should be placed on unpaid leave until her department opens the tourism sector in December.

After all, what is she going to do during this period when her entire ministerial portfolio is closed for business?

This goes for all ministers (the basic education minister requires a special mention). It is just too easy to shut down your domains without providing any alternative. Our ministers need to develop solutions to assist their stakeholders, or suffer the same deprivation.

Niek Jansen van Rensburg 
Irene

