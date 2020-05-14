LETTER: Few care about the labour laws

I am in complete agreement with the essence of your editorial (“Worker quotas are misguided”, May 13). It is a common practice for the SA government to tackle every issue by implementing harsher and stricter regulations.

Our regulatory authority, especially in the employment and labour context, is desperately trying to micromanage the business environment. This impossible-to-implement myriad of laws is not understood, not policed and to a large degree not followed.

The labour inspectorate consists of a mere handful of inspectors in each town who are faced with literally thousands of businesses and millions of employees who not only don’t know the law but don’t respect it. In my 35 years practising in the field of labour law I have come to realise that even the most basic of our laws are often completely ignored and seldom policed.

A simple anecdote illustrates this: I come across thousands of workers daily who have not been given letters of appointment or a contract of employment. This means not even the most basic requirement of employment has been honoured. I hazard a guess that the more harsh the regulations, the less incentive there is to comply with any at all.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA shadow deputy labour & employment minister

