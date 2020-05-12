LETTER: What’s another R400m to the government?

Your editorial assumes falsely that we are dealing with an administration that can be chastened and as a result adjust accordingly (“Government closing ranks on Covid-19 bodes ill for SA”, May 11). The behaviour we are witnessing with the current regime is no different to the deeds of the Democratic Party in the US, which has mastered the maxim “never let a crisis go to waste”. This government, like many others about the world, sees an opportunity to splurge on budgetary expenditure that would not pass ordinary parliamentary muster.

The ANC and its politburo comrades in Cuba have a historical bond that even the late Nelson Mandela prized. So let us accept that our Cuban comrades have been able to monetise the Covid-19 crisis at the expense of SA taxpayers. As they say, what is another R400m-plus on this administration’s record? To the likes of the exiled Guptas, this is chicken feed.

John Catsicas

Via e-mail

