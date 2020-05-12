Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Senseless, vague regulations

12 May 2020 - 16:19
Thulas Nxesi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Thulas Nxesi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

While I fully agree with Trevor Manuel that some of the lockdown rules seem irrational, I am starting to say they are in fact carefully said out merely to subjugate the people (“Some lockdown rules irrational — Manuel”, May 12).

From a labour legal point of view, the employment and labour minister has been bringing out regulations almost as if he has a form of diarrhoea. Many of these regulations don’t make sense and lend themselves to numerous interpretations.

I am a member of a Whatsapp group of more than 100 lawyers where we spend many hours every day trying to interpret and explain the more opaque regulations made by various ministries.

Lawyers are inclined to debate and argue, but when you have 100 of them agreeing that the wording of the regulations is so vague that it is impossible to understand, we have a problem.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow labour & employment minister

Court battle looms over regulations limiting e-commerce and exercise

Civil rights group DearSA says government’s ban on e-commerce and its limits on outdoor exercise harm effort to flatten the Covid-19 curve
National
1 day ago

Some respite for property sellers under level 4

Temporary relief is granted on moving while home viewing goes virtual
Money
2 days ago

Trevor Manuel says some lockdown rules are irrational

Former finance minister joins other business leaders in condemning SA’s ban of e-commerce
National
19 hours ago

Restarting economy will benefit all social classes — even chronically poor

National Income Dynamics Survey shows jobs and wages matter for category too as labour income makes up 37% of income
Opinion
1 day ago

