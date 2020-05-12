LETTER: Senseless, vague regulations

While I fully agree with Trevor Manuel that some of the lockdown rules seem irrational, I am starting to say they are in fact carefully said out merely to subjugate the people (“Some lockdown rules irrational — Manuel”, May 12).

From a labour legal point of view, the employment and labour minister has been bringing out regulations almost as if he has a form of diarrhoea. Many of these regulations don’t make sense and lend themselves to numerous interpretations.

I am a member of a Whatsapp group of more than 100 lawyers where we spend many hours every day trying to interpret and explain the more opaque regulations made by various ministries.

Lawyers are inclined to debate and argue, but when you have 100 of them agreeing that the wording of the regulations is so vague that it is impossible to understand, we have a problem.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow labour & employment minister