LETTER: Lockdown violators don’t deserve jail

Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola’s announcement that prisoners deemed “not dangerous” are to be released does not appear to have been thought through properly. It is unfair to release people who have already been found guilty of crimes while jailing citizens for breaking regulation rules.

Our prisons are already full and are now being overburdened by the arrest of citizens who should if anything be getting minor punishments such as fines. We need another way of dealing with those who are breaking the lockdown rules. They could do community service related to the fight against the pandemic.

Government appears confused. It is not ready to fight crime if it releases prisoners before time. It is even worse that this is done to make space for prisoners who may have committed offences that would not normally warrant jail time.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein