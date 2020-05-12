LETTER: Just scrap the local football season

It’s May 2020 and we have yet to crown our local PSL champions. One great philosopher, Arrigo Sacchi, once defined football as the most important of the most unimportant things. Being an ardent football connoisseur, I can relate to the inner pain footy idleness is causing.

However, in the interest of “flattening the curve”, I fully support the scrapping of the current local season. While this will be met with mixed reactions, let’s respect the sacrifices our front-line heroes — medical staff and the security forces — are making.

Yes, there is talk of matches being played in empty stadiums adhering to strict health guidelines and frequent testing, with players camping in hotels until the season is over. But do we have the resources? If so, why is there a personal protective equipment shortage? Why are some not getting food parcels? Why are some companies on the brink of closure? Have we said about players or officials who are asymptomatic?

What about those who do not have TVs who didn’t miss a match at the tavern? With taverns closed they will watch the game next door, and that would be a ticking health bomb judging by the rate of infection. Let’s avoid the proverbial “of onlys”.

Having seen the likes of Belgium, the Netherlands and France announcing premature ends to their regular seasons, there is something for us to ponder. Europe isn’t the world, but is by far the richest corner of it. It drives the international football economy.

Playing the blame game has no value as these are surreal times. No amount of money is greater than the value of human life. Those big match days that define us will be back, but for now let’s chill a little. Besides, what’s a game without a cold beer?

Farai Diza

Fourways