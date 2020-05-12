Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Authorities have a lockdown agenda

Safeguarding our economy from almost total destruction may not be their priority

12 May 2020 - 17:04
The N1 highway near Midrand, Johanneburg, during the nation's lockdown. Picture: THULANI MBELE
The N1 highway near Midrand, Johanneburg, during the nation's lockdown. Picture: THULANI MBELE

In SA we are saddled with the most draconian lockdown regulations in the world, and the long-term damage being inflicted on our already struggling economy is enormous.

In attempting to analyse the logic behind some of the regulations, it is difficult not to come to the conclusion that the powers that be have a different agenda. To safeguard our economy from almost total destruction may not be their priority.

Robert Wassenaar
Dunkeld

