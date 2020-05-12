LETTER: Authorities have a lockdown agenda

In SA we are saddled with the most draconian lockdown regulations in the world, and the long-term damage being inflicted on our already struggling economy is enormous.

In attempting to analyse the logic behind some of the regulations, it is difficult not to come to the conclusion that the powers that be have a different agenda. To safeguard our economy from almost total destruction may not be their priority.

Robert Wassenaar

Dunkeld

