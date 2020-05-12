LETTER: Alan Winde has what it takes to lead DA

The EFF accuses President Cyril Ramaphosa of caring more about the economy than the health of the people. The DA criticises him for killing the economy over a mere virus that kills fewer people than TB and car accidents. In other words, Ramaphosa can’t win — he is either a lackey of the Stellenbosch mafia or is indirectly assisting the EFF’s sponsor, who is allegedly benefiting from the tobacco ban.

The opposition parties appear to be struggling to find relevance in the midst of Covid-19. DA leader John Steenhuisen is sounding more like US President Donald Trump and other right-wing politicians such as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro by the day (“Lockdown, not virus, behind economic crisis”, May 8). On March 23, Trump said: “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. We cannot turn the economy off.”

That is more or less what Steenhuisen is saying in his opinion piece. Trumps calls it simple flu, while Steenhuisen went further by comparing it to TB and road deaths, downplaying its seriousness. Yet the pandemic is not even close to its peak in SA.

Unlike Steenhuisen, Western Cape premier Alan Winde didn’t moan, but demonstrated calm leadership during his May 8 media briefing. He and health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo are leading from the front by working with the national government to turn things around. They are well aware of the real threat posed by the pandemic. With Winde in charge and working with the brilliant medical minds at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals, they will succeed in flattening the curve. Why is Winde not leading the DA?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

