Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Alan Winde has what it takes to lead DA

The Western Cape premier is demonstrating calm leadership during the Covid-19 crisis

12 May 2020 - 15:46
Alan Winde. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Alan Winde. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The EFF accuses President Cyril Ramaphosa of caring more about the economy than the health of the people. The DA criticises him for killing the economy over a mere virus that kills fewer people than TB and car accidents. In other words, Ramaphosa can’t win — he is either a lackey of the Stellenbosch mafia or is indirectly assisting the EFF’s sponsor, who is allegedly benefiting from the tobacco ban.

The opposition parties appear to be struggling to find relevance in the midst of Covid-19. DA leader John Steenhuisen is sounding more like US President Donald Trump and other right-wing politicians such as Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro by the day (“Lockdown, not virus, behind economic crisis”, May 8). On March 23, Trump said: “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. We cannot turn the economy off.”

That is more or less what Steenhuisen is saying in his opinion piece. Trumps calls it simple flu, while Steenhuisen went further by comparing it to TB and road deaths, downplaying its seriousness. Yet the pandemic is not even close to its peak in SA.

Unlike Steenhuisen, Western Cape premier Alan Winde didn’t moan, but demonstrated calm leadership during his May 8 media briefing. He and health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo are leading from the front by working with the national government to turn things around. They are well aware of the real threat posed by the pandemic. With Winde in charge and working with the brilliant medical minds at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals, they will succeed in flattening the curve. Why is Winde not leading the DA? 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: ANC could not run a bath

Voters do not elect governments to provide them with state-owned airlines, the letter writer states
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Open the economy now

The population is as well trained as possible in the precautions of hand washing, wearing face masks and social distancing
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: What is Gordhan thinking?

Any future SA airline business will struggle to get off the ground
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Where there are no smokes, there may be fire

Journalists should do deep digging on claims of links between state officials and the illicit tobacco sector
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Are we the real lemmings in lockdown?

Hindsight might show us our reaction to the coronavirus pandemic was driven by mass hysteria
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Gordhan refuses to eject as SAA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: What is Gordhan thinking?
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: SA at a critical point in managing the ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: Seeking an IMF loan will take us ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: It’s dangerous when scientists ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ALAN WINDE: We can’t avoid Covid-19 but we must slow its spread by how we behave

Opinion

Western Cape Covid-19 testing sees rapid rise in number of cases

National / Health

Extending lockdown in current form will kill economy, says premier

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.