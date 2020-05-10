LETTER: Where there are no smokes, there may be fire

Michael Fridjhon’s article made reference to “allegations that at least one (suggesting at least two) ministers in the National Command Council has links to the illicit tobacco sector” (“Tobacco and alcohol bans wilt under constitutional scrutiny”, May 7).

This brief mention of such a serious subject at a time when corruption of all forms should be eliminated from society is of concern. I hope the allegations are the subject of further investigation by your journalists, resulting in a more detailed report and, if there is evidence of illegal activity, the issue is referred to the police.

There are no smokes in the stores, but is something smouldering in the National Command Council?

Alex McInnes

Cape Town

