Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fire these ministers

10 May 2020 - 21:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Many will recall the penchant of the previous president for frequently firing and hiring ministers.

Most often he fired the competent and hired the pliantly incompetent. Who could forget the appointment of Des van Rooyen as minister of finance?

It is against this background that one marvels at the unwillingness of our president to fire the several worthless ministers that embarrass him and his party on a daily basis. Naming them would be superfluous as they spontaneously hang themselves.

If the president perhaps needs a gentle nudge in the right direction, he might reference Margaret Thatcher’s words: “Both politicians and nappies need to be changed often, and for the same reason.”

John Spira
Johannesburg

LETTER: Open the economy now

The population is as well trained as possible in the precautions of hand washing, wearing face masks and social distancing
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Refusal is confusing

I don't understand why my applications for funding assistance for my staff have been rejected
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Spread liquor store hours

Restricted sales hours will have people flocking to stores at the same time
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Please, please, just reopen the economy

Avalanche of dismissals shows the prediction of up to 7-million people being retrenched will probably come to pass
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Construction obstruction

The level 4 lockdown rules only allowing public works projects do not make sense
Opinion
5 days ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Spread liquor store hours
Opinion / Letters
2.
CARTOON: Gordhan’s plan to resurrect SAA
Opinion
3.
ALAN WINDE: We can’t avoid Covid-19 but we must ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: SAA-Comair merger?
Opinion / Letters
5.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Paternalistic state wants ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

There was nothing sinister in tobacco ban decision, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says

National

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: The curious case of cabinet and the national command ...

Opinion

Court battle looms over regulations limiting e-commerce and exercise

National

EDITORIAL: Lockdown is no time for government to keep SA in the dark

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Could Bheki Cele and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma please sit down

Opinion / Editorials

Ramaphosa takes charge amid new-rules mixups

National

Government taxes SA’s tolerance with pointless rules and shifting goalposts

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.