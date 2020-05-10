LETTER: Fire these ministers

Many will recall the penchant of the previous president for frequently firing and hiring ministers.

Most often he fired the competent and hired the pliantly incompetent. Who could forget the appointment of Des van Rooyen as minister of finance?

It is against this background that one marvels at the unwillingness of our president to fire the several worthless ministers that embarrass him and his party on a daily basis. Naming them would be superfluous as they spontaneously hang themselves.

If the president perhaps needs a gentle nudge in the right direction, he might reference Margaret Thatcher’s words: “Both politicians and nappies need to be changed often, and for the same reason.”

John Spira

Johannesburg