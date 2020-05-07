LETTER: No carrots or sticks, just cricket bats

At first glance one could be sympathetic to Mark Barnes’s sentiments (“More carrots, fewer sticks for this crisis”, May 7). But he also writes that “there can be no doubt that the first action had to be shutdown”. He defends his opinion by referring to uncertainty, in this case that the exact nature of the virus was not understood.

This is problematic, first because in fact enough was known by the end of March for policymakers to have a relatively clear understanding about how the virus spreads and who it affects. We knew, for instance, that the novel coronavirus is not Ebola and that the large majority of infected people experience no or relatively mild symptoms.

This is not to play down the danger of the virus but to recall what normal nongovernment people do when they face threats: put things into perspective and think about the costs and benefits of action. The SA government ignored this knowledge and decided to follow the trajectory of other nations, imposing not only a complete shutdown but a supercharged shutdown — no walking the dog around your block, no cycling, no running, no beer, no cigarettes, no e-commerce.

The inherent problem of political mandates is that they do not allow politicians to think in categories of cost and benefit; their actions are inherently risk averse and are directed towards minimising the political risks. Economic damage is a benign category: “We can deal with this later.”

The second problem in Barnes’s column relates to his romantic idea about the next policy steps the government ought to undertake. He likens the excessive policy actions to sticks and writes that it is now time to give us some carrots so that we can get back on track. The problem is that the government’s policy was not a stick but a cricket bat used to hammer us.

The carrots dangled in front of our noses now will in fact amount to a range of further punches with a different type of weapon. These punches will come in the form of higher indebtedness, intended to alleviate the damage of the first punch.

Barnes does not understand that the uncertainty of our world does not justify draconian policies to mitigate political risk without any regard to the economic cost such measures inflict upon us. The damage is done, and I don’t need anyone’s carrots to go on with my life.

Christoph Klein

Parktown North