LETTER: Construction obstruction

The lockdown level 4 ban on the resumption of private construction projects, while allowing “public works projects”, simply does not make sense. Occupational health and safety regulations apply to both, after all.

Business requires certainty to function optimally, so the uncertainty regarding which type of project qualifies as “public work” is a major concern. No-one is happy with the official definition, and in the absence of any further official clarification, our conclusion is that this appears to be clear discrimination against private construction projects, especially small ones.

If it is not borne out of an ideological dislike of the small business owner and, if it is not (heaven forbid) evidence of successful anti-competition lobbying, it makes even less sense.

Public and private construction projects — large or small — are subject to the same health and safety regulations and it should be left to responsible business owners in this sector to ensure that the necessary health and safety protocols are implemented and maintained.

There is already an army of trained health and safety inspectors available to ensure compliance with approved Covid-19 protocols. It is surely time for the Construction Covid-19 rapid response task team (CC19RRTT) — yes, it is referred to by this unpronounceable acronym — to make a rapid decision to reverse this clear case of discrimination.

Geoff Jacobs

Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry

