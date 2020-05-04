LETTER: State must admit it does not have monopoly on solutions to Covid-19 crisis

Jenny Cargill’s faith in Jared Diamond in his book How Nations Cope with Crisis and Change, and that the prescriptions should be embraced by our presidency, is uncritical and ignores the reality of post-colonial African regimes (“Does SA have the attributes to deal with this crisis?” April 29).

The ANC, like most other governing parties in Africa, has enfolded the fruits of power and in the process become intoxicated, unable to see any other way to transform the economy to serve their constituents other than platitudes and slogans.

Cargill's admiration of how Vietnam transformed itself after a war that cost them over one-million lives ignores the catalyst that took the country back to the path of success — like Japan after 1945, the warlords were decimated and fatigued by endless wars and the destruction they wrought. The young leadership that evolved from the conflict saw another way that avoided conflict. The irony is that Vietnam exports the majority of its goods to its former nemeses, the US, and sees its former benefactor, China, as its enemy.

Our problems are far worse than anyone can imagine: the state has lost its capacity to execute at every level of government. The civil service has been decimated by nepotism and a culture of entitlement has percolated that has reduced the workforce to omnipotence, incapable of executing any edict from the Union Buildings.

What we require from this presidency is not an admission that it is in crisis, rather that it no longer has a monopoly over the solutions that will take this country post-Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to acknowledge that only the captains of big industry have the leadership and capacity to implement the turnaround that will put this country back on its feet.

In addition, the ANC will have to accept the unacceptable — the International Monetary Fund will have to be part of any funding solution going forward. And finally, that a government of national unity needs to be fashioned that will bring in the inclusiveness required to temper the conflicting interests that have paralysed the ANC.

This government no longer has the luxury to bungle the comeback. Ramaphosa will know all too well that failure will result in the republic becoming just another failed state.

John Catsicas

Via e-mail

