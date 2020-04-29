Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No relief for sole traders

29 April 2020 - 15:08
Picture: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
Sole traders have not been considered at all during this lockdown. According to news reports, their plight was supposed to have been tabled and discussed by the president and his committee. To date nothing has been done.

So many businesses, many of whom have staff who have no other means of putting food on the table, will not survive this. I really do feel for them. But in the same breath, the government has really played us all for fools.

BEE benefits only the chosen few. The Unemployment Insurance Fund cannot process applications, using excuse after excuse, and the distress grant is only accessible if you meet strict criteria. Loophole after loophole.

Many sole traders — and white, coloured and Indian business owners — will simply not survive.

Anthea Langeveldt,Via e-mail

