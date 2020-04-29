LETTER: No justice for Macassar blast victims

Even Western Cape premier Alan Winde has been blocked from obtaining the labour department report that purportedly recommended that RDM be prosecuted for criminal negligence. Instead, a media statement by a public relations company in October 2019 implied that the workers were responsible for their own deaths.

The families of the deceased are understandably distressed and furious.

The worried team leader had told both his wife and mother in the weekend before the explosion that he was being overruled by RDM management, and instructed to use old stock. In addition, he told them a newly installed part for a machine was not fitting properly.

The blast that occurred the following Monday was such that debris was found more than a kilometre away.

You rightly conclude in your editorial that SA “has enough big problems to deal with without the continued farce about SAA”. The same applies to Denel, into which tens of billions of public money have been poured on the grotesque assumption that exporting munitions to kill foreigners in Yemen or Libya is a lucrative business. RDM weapons have been identified as used by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to commit war crimes in Yemen.

RDM should be closed down immediately and its assets converted to productive and peaceful purposes. Given the shambles at Eskom, the property on which RDM is located could be redeveloped for renewable energy, with the creation of more and better-paid jobs in the Macassar community.

Terry Crawford-Browne, World Beyond War SA

