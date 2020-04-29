LETTER: Ministers of indecision

President Cyril Ramaphosa deserves the praise he has received for the way he has tackled the Covid-19 pandemic, but he is being let down by a number of his ministers.

If their actions at media conferences are anything to go by, their competency is in serious question. They flounder and splutter, clear signs of indecision regarding the way forward after Friday. They simply rehash what the president has already alluded to.

The country has been awaiting with bated breath the specifics regarding the level four lockdown, but all we are getting is loose and contradictory statements. This whole exercise has shown up the parlous state of the ANC at government level.

A president cannot be expected to do the job on his own, but at the end of the day it is up to him to decide who he surrounds himself with.

Cliff Buchler, George

