LETTER: Informal sector left in the cold

Covid-19 has laid bare what should be common knowledge: SA is one of the most unequal societies in the world.

Most of the poor and unemployed are engaged in the informal sector selling anything they can to feed their families. These people are not registered as companies and certainly do not make enough to be registered for personal tax or the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Most of these traders have not been allowed to operate during the lockdown, and their customers are in any event not working, so have little or no money to buy food and other basic essentials. Yet when the government came up with a relief package, it was aimed at the formal sector, which makes up less than 30% of the employment in this country.

Is it necessary to remind the government that we live in Africa, not the US or Europe? Ignoring the informal sector is a blatant disregard of our reality as a country, and further undermines efforts to assist the needy. While I acknowledge that the state cannot meet every societal need in these unprecedented times, it is important to direct relief funding where it is most needed, which should include the informal sector.

The pain we are going through during the lockdown is just a warm-up exercise — the real pain is yet to come as winter approaches and unemployment and poverty skyrocket. The poor are going to be disproportionately affected. This is the makings of social unrest when we least need it.

Joe Njoroge,Via e-mail

