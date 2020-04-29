Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dickensian bosses are gone

The world of work is no longer the scene of workers oppressed by bosses. Rather, workers can wield their skills while bosses are facilitators

29 April 2020 - 14:10
Picture: 123RF
President Cyril Ramaphosa is correct that we have a massive economic challenge on our hands and that we need an innovative approach. Even before the pandemic hit we were suffering from poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment. Now is the time, he said, for the government, business, labour and civil society to come together.

But the way he put it illuminated the heart of our problem: the president and the governing ANC see labour and business as juxtaposed and in perpetual conflict. They believe there are four components of society: government, business, labour and civil actors.

This is tragically misdirected: in the world we are entering the old dichotomy between business (the bosses) and the workers (labour) is disappearing. We long ago ceased to live in the time of Dickens, or Blake’s dark, satanic mills. To perpetuate this divide is self-defeating.

In the modern world the divide has blurred. Workers are increasingly skilled and mobile. A modern worker can and should “exploit” his boss by moving elsewhere or setting up on his own. The boss often no longer even owns the company. Ownership may rest with a bank and other creditors, or with amorphous pension funds. The “boss” is becoming a facilitator, putting capital and skills together.

Business has become an equilateral triangle, comprising capital, management and skills. This is the world we should aspire to. It is time to turn the page on the 19th century and embrace the fourth industrial revolution.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

