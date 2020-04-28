LETTER: Vital for the state to support manufacturers

On Saturday trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel implored the nation to buy local as a means of getting the economy slowly back on its feet. There was so much more he could have said.

Even though in theory backed by an economic policy that provides support and protection where necessary, the SA manufacturing sector has had to compete with the global economy in an often uneven race. With a global pandemic shutting borders to trade and the benefits of globalism being questioned, now is the opportune time for the minister to throw his full support behind all local manufacturing sectors that are competitive.

Sustainable jobs require sustainable local industries. A lesson from many advanced industrial nations is that government support is vital for local manufacturers — especially basic products that still support a wide range of suppliers, workers and support industries.

However, industries from cement to chickens provide basics for the economy under stringent labour, BEE, environmental and corporate governance laws. These should not be looked at as burdens on companies; they are benefits to the economy. The concept of competitiveness should therefore be measured holistically — many products can be imported cheaper but all cost bases are not equal. The government needs to recognise this and provide the right conditions for these sectors to be sustainable.

SA is geographically relatively isolated from the rest of the world, and an element of self-sufficiency is strategically important when global supply chains break down, as they are now. The huge advantage we have is that an industrial base does not need to be created. It needs to loved and nurtured.

Rowan Goeller

Kyalami

