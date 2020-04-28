Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No silver bullet for SAA and Eskom

ANC should realise that Pravin Gordhan cannot save the state-owned enterprises and that privatisation is inevitable

28 April 2020 - 17:00
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Your editorial is allegorical — the reality is the ANC leadership sees SAA as a holy cow and fears that slaughtering it will set off a chain of events it won’t  be able to contain (“What’s Gordhan up to?” April 28).

It will be an admission that the economic policies the party has pursued over the past 26 years have failed, which will undermine its legitimacy. Therefore, it is no surprise that the powers that be at Luthuli House will move mountains if they must to find a solution that will save the house, as imperfect it may be.

If this presidency thought Pravin Gordhan could be Achilles, a tragic Greek hero who would save all the state-owned enterprises from their financial afflictions, it was terribly misguided. The sooner this government realises there is no silver bullet for SAA and Eskom the sooner it can accept the reality that there will have to be wholesale retrenchments, which will lead to the only path: privatisation. Covid-19 has exposed the ANC's achilles heel.

John Catsicas, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: What’s Gordhan up to?

Even well-run airlines are on their knees, so what future does a badly mismanaged national carrier have?
Opinion
13 hours ago

SAA’s biggest unions head to court to stop retrenchments

The unions are highly critical of the business rescue process, which means SAA may have to go into liquidation
National
4 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Plans to save SAA are going nowhere

The inevitable end of SAA was in sight long before the global aviation industry crashed due to Covid-19
Opinion
5 days ago

Government won't give up on SAA

Government wants to work together with employees to establish 'a new financially viable airline'
National
6 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: What’s Gordhan up to?
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: No help for ‘white’ business
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Your move, Mr President
Opinion / Letters
5.
BUSI MAVUSO: Let’s have a clear road map of how ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

SAA liquidation put on hold, says government

National / Labour

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Plans to save SAA are going nowhere

Opinion / Columnists

Eskom eyes managers' jobs, fuel costs in savings drive

Business

Eskom declares force majeure on Exxaro coal contracts

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.