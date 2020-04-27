LETTER: Your move, Mr President

The Winston Churchill quote “never let a good crisis go to waste” is being rolled out all over town during the coronavirus pandemic as people try to take whatever positives they can from our submissive position.

Consider the political opportunities offered to President Cyril Ramaphosa by this crisis, and his response to it.

He has come across as presidential and in charge during this crisis. He has been well supported by health minister Zweli Mkhize, who has been available, transparent and forthcoming. Finance minister Tito Mboweni has also emerged as someone who is in control and understands his mandate.

And then there have been the failures. Transport minister Fikile Mbalula, with his ridiculous outbursts, public meetings and capitulation to the taxi industry is top of the list, with overzealous police minister Bheki Cele trying hard to compete. Ministers Lindiwe “Ginger” Zulu and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams follow closely behind with their public displays of dissent, not to mention ridiculous choice of attire. Ebrahim Patel’s “hot food hot potato” places him firmly in this category as well.

And yet, despite the magnitude of these shortcomings, the scarier part is the silence from many other ministers. Ministers who should be offering solutions, but who seem to be leaving it up to the opposition to suggest policy. I think this is a good thing, as the suggestions coming forward are workable and beneficial, but the lack of initiative by this government is alarming.

The only sensible conclusion from this is that it is time for the president to change his cabinet. Not just a shuffle, but a firing of compromised and non-performing ministers. His personal political power has never been this high. His need for competent support has never been this great. Get rid of the dead wood and the Zuma era hangover and appoint competent and effective people to guide the ministries.

Seize the day, Mr President. This crisis, this opportunity, is too good to waste.

Dennis Ryder

DA MP, National Council of Provinces

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.