LETTER: Tiny Distell is at a double disadvantage

The government has done nothing to further favourable access to China for SA wines

27 April 2020 - 21:30
Picture: 123RF/OLEKSANDR PROKOPENKO

The furore over the prohibition of liquor sales in SA and the ban on wine exports failed to do the subject justice. Distell, as SA’s largest liquor producer, is a central player in the controversy and while widely portrayed as a giant and recently even termed a behemoth in Business Day, it is actually a very small player compared with its competition.

Diageo, for instance, has a market cap of R1.455-trillion, 93 times larger than Distell’s market cap of R15.6bn. Scale provides dramatic advantages to the big foreign players, including Diageo, AB InBev, Pernod Ricard and Heineken, putting tiny Distell at a distinct daily disadvantage.

It is not just what the SA government does through acts like prohibiting wine exports but also what it fails to do. In the wine industry by far the biggest, most profitable and fastest-growing wine market is China, and you would think SA, as a Brics member, would have favourable access.

But while Australia, New Zealand and Chile have seen their wine industries take off on the back of duty-free access to China, SA wine is uncompetitive due to the prohibitive tariffs our government has failed to do anything about, despite the bonanza to jobs and taxes that a competitive China dispensation would bring to SA.

So despite the precipitous fall in Distell’s share price and the Government Employees Pension Fund being its largest shareholder, punters betting on a recovery may want to consider Diageo, which is not unreasonably prejudiced by governments in its biggest markets.

Chris Logan
Camps Bay

