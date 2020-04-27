LETTER: This is a golden chance to replenish fuel reserves

Reading that prices of crude have crashed to their lowest level and that China has sent 84 supertankers to Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the low prices, I just hope our government has the capacity to use its brain and start stockpiling as much crude as possible to replenish the strategic fuel stock of 10-million barrels that former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson sold for a song back in 2015.

Instead of being put behind bars for this daylight robbery, she was given a golden handshake and has been rewarded with another top executive post by our current government. There is little difference between this government and the Mafia in the way they have plundered the country and protected each other. This is why we are in such dire straits on all fronts, yet no-one is ever punished, let alone locked up.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

