LETTER: New economic approach needed

The doctors taking care of a chronically impaired patient see the patient growing weaker and more vulnerable. The long-standing treatment is not only becoming less effective but has introduced harmful side effects. An alternate approach promoted by other expert doctors exists, but the current doctors insist that their approach will work and the other treatment will be worse. When should the patient get a new doctor and shift treatment?

Here lies the ANC’s political conundrum. The SA economy has been on a continuous growth decline since 2010, after the Zuma administration’s economic takeover, and has shown a decline in income per capita since 2015. SA is now in a debt trap. The real interest cost of debt is growing faster than the rate of economic growth, which means the country can no longer simply grow out of its debt but must run significant budget surpluses, and that is impossible for the near future.

Isn’t it time for the IMF doctors to be called? Don’t you go to a specialist when your GP can’t fix your problem?

Dr Mark Ellyne

University of Cape Town

