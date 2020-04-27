Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let us draw on pension fund contributions

27 April 2020 - 20:05
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

The government has announced a number of relief initiatives to assist the needy during the current crisis, mostly in the form of low-cost credit linked to easy repayment terms. However, if accessed, such initiatives will leave the recipient with some form of debt burden to service in the future.

Yet employees who have been contributing to their own pension/provident funds for many years and who now find themselves without salaries are not able to access their own monies, which would come interest-free. Why? Because legislation prohibits access to such funds until retirement or retrenchment.

If, however, such legislation were to be relaxed for the state of disaster surely this must represent the most attractive source of emergency funding? To avoid eroding retirement benefits too badly there could be a cap on such withdrawals.

Access to such funds from pension companies would cut through the bureaucracy of completing reams of state application forms and red tape, and those much-needed monies would be readily available, almost on demand. Private pension fund managers should have been lobbying for this since the start of the emergency.

Allan Wolman
Tel Baruch, Israel

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Reshaping the economy’s fundamental nature

President Cyril Ramaphosa is being praised for leadership but what exactly does that mean if we don’t have the evidence?
Opinion
3 hours ago

It will take time and effort to fix SA’s ‘shattered’ economy, warns Ramaphosa

The pandemic could set back efforts to address poverty, underdevelopment and unemployment by many years, the president says
National
5 hours ago

Dondo Mogajane says government will unveil realistic budget as debt surges due to Covid-19

Government's response package to the pandemic will weigh on the budget and is unlikely to fully compensate for shrinking growth
Economy
2 hours ago

TOM EATON: Not the flu, not Ebola, this virus forces us to flatten new curves

Ramaphosa needs to carry on making sweeping, difficult decisions as ending the lockdown will not mean SA returns to health
Opinion
2 hours ago

SA's historic step in IMF direction

Emergency funds for Covid-19 would have few strings attached
Business
1 day ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: No help for ‘white’ business
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: President trips on his economic ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Draconian bans are no way to treat citizens amid ...
Opinion
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Numbers don’t add up in combined ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: SA will be another country: poorer ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Look beyond the medical to bankruptcy and destitution

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Compensation Fund should hand over to insurers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom and Sasol must be brought to book

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA has traded basic freedoms for safety

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Save UIF for those on unpaid leave

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Risk of restarting classes

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Compared to the US, SA is a Covid-19 rockstar

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.