LETTER: Let us draw on pension fund contributions

The government has announced a number of relief initiatives to assist the needy during the current crisis, mostly in the form of low-cost credit linked to easy repayment terms. However, if accessed, such initiatives will leave the recipient with some form of debt burden to service in the future.

Yet employees who have been contributing to their own pension/provident funds for many years and who now find themselves without salaries are not able to access their own monies, which would come interest-free. Why? Because legislation prohibits access to such funds until retirement or retrenchment.

If, however, such legislation were to be relaxed for the state of disaster surely this must represent the most attractive source of emergency funding? To avoid eroding retirement benefits too badly there could be a cap on such withdrawals.

Access to such funds from pension companies would cut through the bureaucracy of completing reams of state application forms and red tape, and those much-needed monies would be readily available, almost on demand. Private pension fund managers should have been lobbying for this since the start of the emergency.

Allan Wolman

Tel Baruch, Israel

