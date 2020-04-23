LETTER: Trump’s blame game

It is a basic principle of management that accountability cannot be separated from authority. If you are in charge of something, especially when you claim that your authority is total, simply put, you are answerable for the results.

Yet here we have President Donald Trump putting all the blame for his mismanagement of the epidemic and the mess the US is in on the World Health Organisation. That is of course laughable given that until the middle of March he had refused to listen to expert advice and only reacted to the pandemic when it was too late.

Trump blames anyone and everyone for his failures and never accepts any of the fundamental responsibility that authority requires. Ask any psychologist and he can tell you this is the trademark of a psychopath, because he never accepts any responsibility or that he is at fault.

God forbid that someone points this out to him, as we have witnessed lately his meltdowns during his daily television briefings.

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston

