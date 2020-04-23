Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump’s blame game

23 April 2020 - 15:25
US President Donald Trump . Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
US President Donald Trump . Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

It is a basic principle of management that accountability cannot be separated from authority. If you are in charge of something, especially when you claim that your authority is total, simply put, you are answerable for the results.

Yet here we have President Donald Trump putting all the blame for his mismanagement of the epidemic and the mess the US is in on the World Health Organisation. That is of course laughable given that until the middle of March he had refused to listen to expert advice and only reacted to the pandemic when it was too late.

Trump blames anyone and everyone for his failures and never accepts any of the fundamental responsibility that authority requires. Ask any psychologist and he can tell you this is the trademark of a psychopath, because he never accepts any responsibility or that he is at fault.

God forbid that someone points this out to him, as we have witnessed lately his meltdowns during his daily television briefings.

Jean Michel Bouvier, Bryanston

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: What if Cyril Ramaphosa’s silver ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
When is a tenant legally entitled not to have to ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: Who’s next on sinking Zuma Titanic?
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Covid-19 has resurrected ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Ministers flouting democratic ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Trump vows to suspend immigration using Covid-19 as the reason

World / Americas

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Donald Trump’s decision to cut WHO funding puts global health ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.