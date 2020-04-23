LETTER: Lives vs the economy? Lockdowns work

From the DA to influential columnists and ordinary citizens, there is a growing chorus to end the lockdown. Some say it has “reached its sell-by date”, or “let the people decide for themselves” and “enough of this nanny state”.

I am confused. Is there a sell-by date for a proven health measure intended to protect the citizens from themselves and others? An incorrect impression is created that poor people don’t care about health. As for the people wanting to be allowed to “take the risk” — a euphemism for putting others at risk — has it ever worked?

No-one wants a nanny state, but when it comes to viral outbreaks such as the novel coronavirus it is a different story. HIV/Aids is a good example when the government didn’t “nanny” citizens about their sex lives. People were expected to be responsible and practise the ABC of safe sex. Look where it got us — HIV/Aids only revealed the selfishness of individuals. One partner practises safe sex and the other not.

Today, SA has 7.7-million people living with HIV/Aids. In the 17-49 age group close to 19% are positive. The latest stats show 1,200 girls between 15 and 24 years are still infected with HIV weekly in this country.

The coronavirus is more contagious than HIV/Aids. Its “R0”, or basic reproduction number, is higher than Ebola. It means one infected person has the ability to generate three or more new infections. Even non-scientists know it grows exponentially.

Lockdowns work.

Teachers are complaining that the government is putting their lives at risk by keeping primary schools open. Sweden does not have Alexandra or overcrowded slums. It has a functioning health system. We don’t. If we rush and open everything before we hit the Covid-19 peak, if one person gets infected in a store — that store has to close. If that happens to many businesses, we will be back to square one.

I am accused of caring only about health and not our economic reality, but that is wrong. I heard what Nobel economics laureate Prof Joseph Stiglitz said: “We are facing a Great Depression”. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a 3% drop in global growth due to “considerable uncertainty ... and cumulative loss to global GDP of about $9-trillion over 2020/2021”.

The UN World Food Programme says 265-million will starve if nothing is done.

It is the government’s duty to reach a balance. SA has difficult choices to make. This is not a medical or economic question. It is a national crisis that puts all of our lives at risk. We need to work together to find the right solution for our country.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

