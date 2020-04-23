Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Increasing grants is a political con trick

The government should have done more to help the homeless and unemployed before the virus outbreak

23 April 2020 - 14:29
Grant recipients wait for payouts at a South African Social Security Agency office. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
I am a small-business owner staring liquidation in the face. This will have a devastating effect on at least nine families — a small number in the scheme of things but a situation now replicated many thousands of times over throughout SA.

I have listened to the government telling us about how important it is that we prevent Covid-19 from spreading too quickly, and I totally agree. However, we have passed the point where the devastating economic impact of the total lockdown has become worse than that which may ever be felt as the result of the deterioration in our national health.

The government’s response to the terrible plight of the homeless and unemployed, as announced by the president on Tuesday night, is nothing but a political con trick. These poor people have desperately needed help for many years, and the Covid-19 outbreak has not made their situation any worse than it was. To increase grants now, and tell us that it is necessary because of the pandemic, is just a lie. The government should have addressed these problems long ago.

Derek Pryce, Via e-mail

