Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Compensation Fund should hand over to insurers

The scheme has been dysfunctional for almost 20 years

23 April 2020 - 16:01
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

As we enter into a phase where the presidency will start announcing the return to work for certain industries, we run another strange but obvious risk arising from the dysfunctionality of the department of employment & labour.

It is a well-documented fact that the Workmen’s Compensation Fund has been dysfunctional for almost 20 years. There have been many reported cases of individuals who have been injured or become ill at work but have not received their payments. Alongside this, the medical profession has reported years of non-payment from the Workmen’s Compensation Commission. Many employed in the medical profession have refused to treat Compensation Fund patients.

When the economy begins to open up after the lockdown there will be cases in the hundreds, if not in the thousands, of people who will catch the virus at work. These employees will be entitled to lodge claims with the Compensation Fund. This extra pressure on the fund will clearly make matters go from bad to worse.

Now is the time for the fund to seriously consider handing over its functionality to one or more competent and able insurance companies. This will avert the payment disaster we are now experiencing from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Michael Bagraim
DA labour and employment spokesperson

Inspections show 45% of employers flout lockdown rules, MPs told

Employers accused of failing to provide protective equipment and ignoring social distancing
National
1 day ago

Business wants basic grant for the poor

Topping up social grants by R500 would cost the state R9bn a month
Economy
1 week ago

Solidarity Fund hopeful price of PPE for medics will fall

As global demand for personal protective equipment is reaching a peak, the R2.6bn fund is working to get stock at the best price possible
National
2 hours ago

ANALYSIS: IMF, World Bank and others to fund Ramaphosa’s R500bn bailout

The catch is that the emergency funding must get directly to companies and the hungry as rapidly, and corruption free, as possible
Features
1 day ago

Economists: SA should get support from international funders

Accessing funding provided by agencies, such as the IMF, could help reduce the government’s interest burden
Economy
2 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: What if Cyril Ramaphosa’s silver ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
When is a tenant legally entitled not to have to ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: Who’s next on sinking Zuma Titanic?
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Covid-19 has resurrected ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Ministers flouting democratic ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Tax nightmare

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Insolvencies overlooked

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trump’s blame game

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Godsend for the ANC

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAA is not an exception

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unfair relief criteria

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.