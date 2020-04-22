LETTER: Unfair relief criteria

It is almost four weeks since I wrote to tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane inquiring about the unfair and racist criteria for applications to the Tourism Relief Fund.

The department of tourism prescribes that applicants be BBBEE-compliant and that the “delivery mechanisms” must ensure that 70% of beneficiaries are “black-owned” businesses. To date, I have not had a response from the minister or her department.

It is clear that the Tourism Relief Fund has been designed to create a perception that it was established to assist the tourism sector, when it is nothing more than a government public relations exercise. The criteria (or various hoops an applicant must jump through) to qualify for this fund are so onerous that it is almost impossible for applicants of any race to qualify.

There is a plethora of requirements, including that the applicant is registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, must have been in existence for at least one financial year and must be graded or have applied to be graded.

The fund purposefully ignores certain racial groups by accepting only BBBEE applications, despite everyone being affected by the coronavirus pandemic equally. To make matters worse, the criteria exclude those microbusinesses in the tourist sector that are in fact black-owned. The DA is seeking legal advice.

Manny de Freitas, MP, DA shadow tourism minister

