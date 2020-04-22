LETTER: Godsend for the ANC

Anyone who followed the president’s presentation would have noticed the absence of detail. Aside from the assurances that the continued course of action will be best for all of us (which is an opinion, rather than a fact), he promised money he doesn’t have to feed his increasingly impoverished supporters.

Cutting the fast-vanishing cake into ever smaller pieces is not a strategy with a proven successful track record. It is clear from what wasn’t said that the cabinet remains divided on what must be done to arrest the economic decline that has been a feature of the ANC’s economic policies so far.

The continued imposition during the lockdown of restrictions that appeal to factional ideologues — the ban on supermarket sales of cooked chicken, on the supply of tobacco, on wine exports, to name but a few — suggest that holding the party together is more important than business priorities (and relief for consumers).

Covid-19 has been a godsend to the ANC: a ready-made scapegoat for economic and political ineptitude.

Michael Fridjhon, Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.