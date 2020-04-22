Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Godsend for the ANC

22 April 2020 - 14:34
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Anyone who followed the president’s presentation would have noticed the absence of detail. Aside from the assurances that the continued course of action will be best for all of us (which is an opinion, rather than a fact), he promised money he doesn’t have to feed his increasingly impoverished supporters.

Cutting the fast-vanishing cake into ever smaller pieces is not a strategy with a proven successful track record. It is clear from what wasn’t said that the cabinet remains divided on what must be done to arrest the economic decline that has been a feature of the ANC’s economic policies so far.

The continued imposition during the lockdown of restrictions that appeal to factional ideologues — the ban on supermarket sales of cooked chicken, on the supply of tobacco, on wine exports, to name but a few — suggest that holding the party together is more important than business priorities (and relief for consumers).

Covid-19 has been a godsend to the ANC: a ready-made scapegoat for economic and political ineptitude.

Michael Fridjhon, Via e-mail

