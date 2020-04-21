LETTER: Let citizens decide if they want to risk work

After months of expert opinion and analysis, most people in the country seem to understand the basic premise behind the Covid pandemic: the more you isolate, the less the chance there is of getting sick; but the longer you isolate, the greater the chance of facing financial distress, permanent poverty and even starvation.

Before this dilemma was widely understood and appreciated, it was appropriate that the government decided, as best it could, what constituted the best solution for the greatest number of people.

But the time is fast approaching when this “nanny” approach is no longer appropriate. People should be allowed to decide for themselves, based on good information and the reassurance of help if they need it, depending on the resources of the state.

The lockdown has passed the point of diminishing returns, and draconian enforcement will not serve. Those who choose to expose themselves to a higher possibility of infection because they see this as the lesser of the evils should be allowed to do so, with due regard for those who choose to do otherwise.

Likewise, those who choose to extend their isolation or lockdown to protect their health and accept reduced livelihoods should be free to make that choice.

Government should direct its efforts towards bolstering the health services and facilitating the logistics of good hygiene and social distancing for those who choose to become economically active again. They should get the lion's share of available commercial support.

Mistakes will be made but at least they will be by people who have made informed choices as their circumstances dictate.

In the mantra of: “Lead, follow or get out of the way”, it is now time those who are nominally in charge to step back and let the people decide.

Michael Rubin

Cape Town

