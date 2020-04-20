Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Suspension of acting Sascoc president Hendricks welcome

20 April 2020 - 20:25
Barry Hendricks (centre). Picture: GALLO IMAGES/WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN
Barry Hendricks (centre). Picture: GALLO IMAGES/WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN

The suspension of South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's (Sascoc's) acting president, Barry Hendricks, for allegedly blocking nominations to run for the its presidency, is a welcome development. The allegations brought against Hendricks are appalling and could potentially cast a dark cloud over the already beleaguered organisation.

It is essential, given the sports federation's tainted history, for the board and its president to be beyond reproach and to set an example of good corporate governance. Hendricks's suspension proves that no-one is above the sports federation's constitution.

The DA calls for any investigation into the matter to be conducted by reputable and independent legal practitioners. This will ensure the findings and recommendations made to the Sascoc  board on the future of Hendricks  are objective and unquestionable.

Aleck Skosana, who will now act as Sascoc president pending the finalisation of the investigation against Hendricks, has an unenviable task ahead of him of stabilising the federation in light of this scandal. I wish him well and will keep a close eye on his performance.

This matter should be treated as urgent so Sascoc  can focus on its role of supporting athletes, especially during this unprecedented time.

The DA trusts that the action that has been taken against Hendricks will send a strong message that no one is untouchable in sports and that those who involve themselves in misconduct will be held to account.

Tsepo Mhlongo MP,  Shadow Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Sascoc members told not to support suspended president

Board reacts to acting president’s Barry Hendricks rejection of his suspension
Sport
1 day ago

Suspended Sascoc president hits at minister Mthethwa‚ calls for board to be dissolved

Hendricks said the board was failing in its duties while the organisation was on the brink of financial collapse
Sport
4 days ago

Under fire Sascoc insists it is solvent

National sports body to fight media company's application to liquidate it
Sport
1 year ago

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Government chickens out of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: UIF and Ters are not paying up
Opinion / Letters
3.
STUART THEOBALD: A social disaster is brewing
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Draconian bans are no way to treat citizens amid ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: President trips on his economic ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Sascoc members told not to support suspended president

Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Tallying secret stashes and executing Woolies triple jumps in a ...

Opinion / Columnists

Sascoc names downsized team for African Games

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.