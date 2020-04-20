LETTER: Suspension of acting Sascoc president Hendricks welcome

The suspension of South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's (Sascoc's) acting president, Barry Hendricks, for allegedly blocking nominations to run for the its presidency, is a welcome development. The allegations brought against Hendricks are appalling and could potentially cast a dark cloud over the already beleaguered organisation.

It is essential, given the sports federation's tainted history, for the board and its president to be beyond reproach and to set an example of good corporate governance. Hendricks's suspension proves that no-one is above the sports federation's constitution.

The DA calls for any investigation into the matter to be conducted by reputable and independent legal practitioners. This will ensure the findings and recommendations made to the Sascoc board on the future of Hendricks are objective and unquestionable.

Aleck Skosana, who will now act as Sascoc president pending the finalisation of the investigation against Hendricks, has an unenviable task ahead of him of stabilising the federation in light of this scandal. I wish him well and will keep a close eye on his performance.

This matter should be treated as urgent so Sascoc can focus on its role of supporting athletes, especially during this unprecedented time.

The DA trusts that the action that has been taken against Hendricks will send a strong message that no one is untouchable in sports and that those who involve themselves in misconduct will be held to account.

Tsepo Mhlongo MP, Shadow Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture

