LETTER: Lockdown: politicians are sidelining scientists

I came back from work in the medical field too tired to cook. I was hungry. It was a difficult day. Yet I cannot go to Pick n Pay, Checkers, Spar or Woolies for a cooked meal. Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel, who doubles as SA’s food tsar, is against it. What options do I have?

In KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and his cabinet are creating their own Covid-19 protocols as they go along. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) guidelines are thrown out of the window. If I get infected in my line of work I will be taken by force by Zikalala’s Covid-19 officers. It does not matter that the WHO says if I am asymptomatic I can self-isolate. Or that I am a health professional and know what to do.

As the number of new infections rises, desperation is creeping in among our political leaders. Science is ignored as they draft new rules of engagement. Zikalala will indirectly force many people not to go for testing in case they are sent to unwelcoming quarantine centres. Thousands of infections will go undetected.

Leadership is about consistency and clear communication. I can’t help but notice the absence of NICD (National Institute of Communicable Diseases) scientists at health minister Zweli Mkhize’s recent press conferences. Have they been sidelined? The minister is now calling for assistance from the Chinese and Cubans. To do what exactly? Did he consult the local medical fraternity to find out what help is actually needed?

We have brilliant doctors and nurses here. All they need is political leadership to steady the ship. As the country prepares for its biggest fight after the pandemic — to save jobs — we need a leadership that is guided by facts and not emotion or politics.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.