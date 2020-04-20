Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Arrest a stupid act

20 April 2020 - 14:29
Picture: 123RF/BRIAN JACKSON.
It was a thoroughly stupid act of the SA government to arrest the CEO of Impala Platinum for allegedly violating lockdown regulations.

A government that was serious about mitigating the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis would go to great lengths to resolve interpretations of lockdown regulations with business leaders.

Resorting to brutish behaviour will further knock investor confidence in the country and worsen the socio-economic fallout of the pandemic.

Implats could perhaps count itself lucky its CEO was not beaten or shot to death in the street, as is alleged to have happened to less prominent citizens accused of breaking lockdown rules.

Frans Cronje, Institute of Race Relations

CEO of Implats Rustenburg Mark Munroe charged with lockdown violations

Munroe is out on R60,000 bail over conflicting interpretations of the regulations between police and what the industry agreed with the government
Companies
3 days ago

