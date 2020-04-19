Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We’re an essential service

19 April 2020 - 20:29
123RF.COM

Since the lockdown, our franchisees across the nation have been inundated with pleas from small and medium enterprises, individuals and informal traders in every province for us to open our business centres to provide essential services such as document scanning, e-mailing, printing and internet use to access government sites to register their businesses for financial relief.

These small business people rely on us to provide communication services as they themselves don’t have direct access. They need to register, print, upload documents to claim UIF and/or other debt-relief schemes, but don’t have the facilities to do so.

Small business minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni was quoted recently saying that “support programmes have hit a snag because business owners were unable to file applications because internet cafes were closed”.

We need to be immediately included in the list of approved essential services so we can assist people in these dire times.

Chris Dunn
3@1 Business Services

