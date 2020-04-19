LETTER: Printing money is useful

The Reserve Bank governor [Lesetja Kganyago] is correct that the Bank is not permitted to print money, that is to lend directly to the Treasury.

But he is wrong to say this will cause inflation to spiral out of control. Of course he is right that inflation is caused by too much money chasing too few goods. However, the impact of money is due not just to the quantity but also to the velocity of circulation.

Quantity times velocity equals monetary purchasing pressure. In SA velocity has fallen with the falling economy. Buying power, and hence velocity, has collapsed due to the collapse in economic activity. The supply of food and other essentials is nevertheless still intact. There is now too little money chasing an adequate supply of goods.

While printing money in a normal economy would be dangerous, this is not the case now. More money combined with slower velocity of circulation will not exert inflationary pressure. The governor should rethink the issue, and the government should propose an amendment to the law.

We need not rely entirely on printing money, but this would be a useful adjunct to additional government borrowing to ensure food security and keep business alive.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.