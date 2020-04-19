Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not good enough

Minister got a slap on the wrist for flouting lockdown regulations

19 April 2020 - 20:10
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

The issue of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams flouting the lockdown regulations leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

The police minister boasts daily of the number of people arrested for violating the rules, yet this errant minister gets a slap on the wrist.

The president’s image and credibility are being seriously compromised. Think of the Alex family who lost a breadwinner to heavy-handed action by police, and many others who are starving in their homes when such opulence is shown by government ministers.

So much for justice and equality in SA!

Rejoyce Motsosi
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

‘Stellagate’ and the fiction of justice

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ lockdown lunch with Mduduzi Manana – and her censure from Cyril Ramaphosa – raise philosophical ...
Features
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Justice for the jesters

It’s so refreshing – and so rare in SA – to see politicians held accountable for their failings.
Opinion
1 week ago

Parties want Ndabeni-Abrahams to face criminal charges over lockdown lunch

The president says nobody is above the law and has put Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on leave for two months, one of them without pay
National
1 week ago

Ndabeni-Abrahams summoned by Ramaphosa over lockdown lunch visit

The communications minister has been pictured not maintaining the 1m social-distancing requirement, to the president’s concern
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: UIF and Ters are not paying up
Opinion / Letters
2.
A guide to flattening the Covid-19 curve — not ...
Opinion
3.
Draconian bans are no way to treat citizens amid ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: At last, SAA can depart — for good
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: President trips on his economic ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Ramaphosa defends police and SANDF in Covid-19 crackdown

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Brutal policing could provoke violent unrest

National

Arrested petty offenders must be released under new lockdown regulations

National

Roadblocks to beef up Covid-19 lockdown in Gauteng

National

Security forces must save lives not violate rights, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.