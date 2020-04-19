LETTER: Not good enough

The issue of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams flouting the lockdown regulations leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

The police minister boasts daily of the number of people arrested for violating the rules, yet this errant minister gets a slap on the wrist.

The president’s image and credibility are being seriously compromised. Think of the Alex family who lost a breadwinner to heavy-handed action by police, and many others who are starving in their homes when such opulence is shown by government ministers.

So much for justice and equality in SA!

Rejoyce Motsosi

Via e-mail

