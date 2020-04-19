Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Not all shareholders are wealthy

Calls for companies to cut dividends will hit privately funded pensioners

19 April 2020 - 18:28
Picture: 123RF/LUCA BERTOLLI
Picture: 123RF/LUCA BERTOLLI

Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s latest column refers (“Dividends need to be sacrificed for the good of the company”, April 15). I have become used to the disregard of the plight of privately funded pensioners by the government, other politicians not actively in the government, private business benefactors and the media “commentariat”.

While I applaud the efforts to support small businesses and independent contractors, I see one other category of previously self-supporting citizens being totally overlooked. These are the people — not rich, not politically connected, not beneficiaries of any government pensions — who are retired and living frugally off the income from a carefully chosen, tended and harvested little garden of shares in non-risky investments.

They paid their rates, they employed small contractors, they contributed in a modest way to the economy. Now suddenly these people have no income to speak of. The funds put aside for the proverbial rainy day have rapidly been swept away by a deluge of company after company withdrawing, cancelling or not declaring dividends.

I thought, approvingly, towards the end of Motsoeneng’s column that at last something was coming about the plight of this group of people. No. The writer had the audacity to start his penultimate paragraph with the words “Unlike pensioners, who tend to rely on discretionary but largely reliable shareholder payouts to meet their obligations, these investors can surely withstand a few months of dividend drought.”

How glib, dismissing all shareholders as “rich institutional investors”. As if real estate investment trusts (Reits), banks and retailers have no small investors.

Sheri Lambert 
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Dividends need to be sacrificed for good of the company

Capitec heeds SA Reserve Bank call to cut 2020 payments to shareholders
Opinion
4 days ago

A guide to flattening the Covid-19 curve — not the economy

SA urgently needs to ease the lockdown restrictions, which are among the most severe globally, writes Arshad Abba
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom’s wind farm force majeure has severe ramifications for IPPs

It's critical that investment confidence in renewable energy projects is not undermined by the dispute between the wind farms and Eskom
Opinion
3 days ago

Capitec becomes first bank to suspend dividend

Move follows despite impressive results for the year ending February in which headline earnings rose 19%
Companies
5 days ago

EU cautions ratings agencies over Covid-19 knee-jerk downgrades

The chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority says the ‘the timing of ratings actions needs to be carefully calibrated’
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: UIF and Ters are not paying up
Opinion / Letters
2.
A guide to flattening the Covid-19 curve — not ...
Opinion
3.
Draconian bans are no way to treat citizens amid ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: At last, SAA can depart — for good
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: President trips on his economic ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Reserve Bank urges banks to halt dividends and bonuses

Economy

Coronavirus aftermath to usher in new social contract

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.