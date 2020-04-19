LETTER: Not all shareholders are wealthy

Tiisetso Motsoeneng’s latest column refers (“Dividends need to be sacrificed for the good of the company”, April 15). I have become used to the disregard of the plight of privately funded pensioners by the government, other politicians not actively in the government, private business benefactors and the media “commentariat”.

While I applaud the efforts to support small businesses and independent contractors, I see one other category of previously self-supporting citizens being totally overlooked. These are the people — not rich, not politically connected, not beneficiaries of any government pensions — who are retired and living frugally off the income from a carefully chosen, tended and harvested little garden of shares in non-risky investments.

They paid their rates, they employed small contractors, they contributed in a modest way to the economy. Now suddenly these people have no income to speak of. The funds put aside for the proverbial rainy day have rapidly been swept away by a deluge of company after company withdrawing, cancelling or not declaring dividends.

I thought, approvingly, towards the end of Motsoeneng’s column that at last something was coming about the plight of this group of people. No. The writer had the audacity to start his penultimate paragraph with the words “Unlike pensioners, who tend to rely on discretionary but largely reliable shareholder payouts to meet their obligations, these investors can surely withstand a few months of dividend drought.”

How glib, dismissing all shareholders as “rich institutional investors”. As if real estate investment trusts (Reits), banks and retailers have no small investors.

Sheri Lambert

Via e-mail

