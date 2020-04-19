Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Citizen revolt coming

19 April 2020 - 20:28
Police officers frisk a man in Yeoville, Johannesburg, April 18 2020. Picture: WIKUS DE WET / AFP
Your readers’ letters on the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the temporary employer relief scheme not paying up refer. The government is in for a big surprise — a citizens’ revolt is on the cards.

The ANC has proven that a revolutionary movement cannot govern, as has been shown all over Africa. Our continent has such an abundance of natural resources, and every African country should thrive.

But no, we allow foreign countries and businesses to exploit our resources, and they are the ones that thrive while we remain the basket case of the world. This is so tragic.

Greg Alexander
Via e-mail

STUART THEOBALD: A social disaster is brewing

It is harder to ignore than the economic crisis that is causing it
2 hours ago

Draconian bans are no way to treat citizens amid a pandemic

Diktats about alcohol and cigarettes serve no greater good but simply push people into black market trade, writes Quentin Wray
2 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: The government dithers as crisis turns to disaster

The failure to come up with a plan for helping the population and economic recovery shows confusion and indecisiveness
2 days ago

LETTER: UIF deaf to calls from the unemployed

Call centre remains closed for the duration of the lockdown as officials take a paid holiday when help is needed most
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: The UIF faces the biggest challenge of its existence

To process and pay out more than 1-million applications in just a few weeks is a near impossible task
5 days ago

UIF’s R30bn support for workers hit by the lockdown is ready for claims

UIF has R30bn in immediately accessible funds for single biggest government initiative to provide relief for workers
1 week ago

