LETTER: Citizen revolt coming

Your readers’ letters on the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the temporary employer relief scheme not paying up refer. The government is in for a big surprise — a citizens’ revolt is on the cards.

The ANC has proven that a revolutionary movement cannot govern, as has been shown all over Africa. Our continent has such an abundance of natural resources, and every African country should thrive.

But no, we allow foreign countries and businesses to exploit our resources, and they are the ones that thrive while we remain the basket case of the world. This is so tragic.

Greg Alexander

Via e-mail

