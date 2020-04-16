LETTER: UIF and Ters are not paying up

I have never been so frustrated and infuriated. I put in hours filling numerous forms covering 41 staff, only to be told the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Temporary Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) have changed their application criteria.

It is a disgrace that we are three weeks into lockdown and my staff are suffering. I have paid UIF and PAYE on time every month for years and years, and this is the treatment I get?

The government is giving us the runaround and the people suffering the most are the poor and lower-income earners, the very people that voted for the current government. I know people in Canada who told me they filled in one page online and the money was in their accounts within 48 hours.

I am not proud to be a South African right now. Our government has squandered our tax money over years of abuse and corruption, which means there is no buffer to look after its own people.

Adrian Hochman

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.