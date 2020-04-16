Opinion / Letters

LETTER: UIF and Ters are not paying up

The two funds now say they have changed their application criteria

16 April 2020 - 18:54
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Unemployed people queue for UIF payments. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

I have never been so frustrated and infuriated. I put in hours filling numerous forms covering 41 staff, only to be told the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and Temporary Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) have changed their application criteria.

It is a disgrace that we are three weeks into lockdown and my staff are suffering. I have paid UIF and PAYE on time every month for years and years, and this is the treatment I get?

The government is giving us the runaround and the people suffering the most are the poor and lower-income earners, the very people that voted for the current government. I know people  in Canada who told me they filled in one page online and the money was in their accounts within 48 hours.

I am not proud to be a South African right now. Our government has squandered our tax money over years of abuse and corruption, which means there is no buffer to look after its own people.

Adrian Hochman
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

EDITORIAL: The UIF faces the biggest challenge of its existence

To process and pay out more than 1-million applications in just a few weeks is a near impossible task
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: UIF has locked out many recipients since lockdown

UIF has stopped payments to people receiving pensions, dismissal payouts and maternity leave
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: UIF deaf to calls from the unemployed

Call centre remains closed for the duration of the lockdown as officials take a paid holiday when help is needed most
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Government just paying lip service to crisis

Departments and offices, such as labour and the UIF, should be open during the lockdown
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Daily dashboard would help monitor UIF’s pulse

Ters claims should be reflected in a clear and accessible communication channel
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: No help for ‘white’ business

No funding for small retail business even though it employs 14 black women
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: No help for ‘white’ business
Opinion / Letters
2.
Reserve Bank has it all wrong on QE and monetary ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Uproot the weeds from cabinet
Opinion / Letters
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: SAA turnaround team in a vacuum ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: UIF has locked out many recipients since ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

SA resilient enough to overcome Covid-19, says IMF

National

SA Covid-19 death toll rises to 34

National

Covid-19 could be with us potentially for years

National / Health

World leaders denounce Trump’s withdrawal of WHO funding

World

More than 50 inmates test positive for Covid-19 in SA

National

Cape Town wants more businesses to operate during lockdown

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.