LETTER: UIF deaf to calls from the unemployed

I was retrenched from my position at the end of March, along with two other colleagues. I attempted to register for unemployment benefits online and was prevented from doing so by the “vetting process” that is required if you’re a first-time applicant.

The site then tells you to contact the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) call centre, but guess what? The call centre is closed for the duration of the lockdown. So, tough luck. Funny how so many private-sector companies with call centres are able to remain open at this time.

The government is making no effort to assist people in these difficult times. The department of employment & labour has clearly washed its hands of the situation and decided to take a nice long, paid holiday at a time when its assistance is most sorely needed.

Mark Crozier, Sunninghill

