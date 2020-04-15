Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Red tape prevents Covid-19 relief

Even computer-literate applicants are stonewalled in trying to claim from temporary employer-employee relief scheme

15 April 2020 - 17:07
Picture: 123RF/BREIZHATAO
I read Michael Bagraim’s letter (“UIF has locked out many recipients since lockdown”, April 14) and would like to share my frustration and outrage at the bureaucratic process involved in attempting to claim from the Covid-19 temporary employer-employee relief scheme (Ters).

Working closely with the company that manages our payroll, I submitted the many required documents on April 9. After receiving an e-mail stating that “due to huge number of applications received, it has been noticed that many of the applicants have failed to submit the employee information file … in the requested format”, I redid the entire application.

In addition to taking an exorbitant amount of time, it involved making complicated changes to the set-up of my computer to comply with the only format they will accept for capturing employee details.

After resubmitting the application I have received six e-mails stating that “delivery is delayed to these recipients or groups: covid19UIFclaims@labour.gov.za”.

I have tried calling the contact numbers provided for support, but neither works.

I am a computer-literate director of a non-profit company and am well schooled in completing intricate board reports and funding applications to international and local funders. My concern is, if I am struggling to this extent with the Ters application process, how on earth will less computer-literate individuals who are unfamiliar with complicated forms and guidelines ever get it right?

It seems to me that this process is being made as difficult as possible so that companies and their employees cannot access much-needed financial support during the Covid-19 crisis.

Cindy Buske, Via e-mail

