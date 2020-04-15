LETTER: Public service wage deal can be nullified

The reality, even before the Covid-19 crisis, is that this country is technically bankrupt, driven not only by wholesale corruption but by a civil service that strong-armed the government to increase salaries way above the inflation rate.

They should have known that promises made by the Zuma regime three years ago with respect to wage increases would have been speculative, and any good labour lawyer could have told them that any contractual arrangement made by a failing state would at best be voidable and at worst void.

No-one can promise more than they can deliver, and it is on this basis that the civil service needs to thank the generosity of the overburdened SA taxpayer for the pittance deposited into their accounts this week. Let them resign if they feel they can earn more in the private sector.

John Catsicas, Via e-mail

